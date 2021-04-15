LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Borderlands 3: Director's Cut
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Sea of Thieves: Season Two
Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cris Tales

Cris Tales release date confirmed, Switch demo available now

It will release across all modern platforms on July 20.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Back in February we were told that Cris Tales is scheduled to launch in July, but we didn't have a specific release date, until today.

Earlier publisher Modus Games haveannounced, Cris Tales will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Stadia on July 20.

Along with the announcement, a new trailer has also been released, which you can find below. If you're interested in getting a bit of taste before you buy, you can try the Cris Tales demo on different platforms such as PS Store, Microsoft Store, PC, and - last but not least - Switch e-Shop which just got the demo freshly.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Cris Tales

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy