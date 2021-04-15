Cris Tales release date confirmed, Switch demo available now

You're watching Advertisements

Back in February we were told that Cris Tales is scheduled to launch in July, but we didn't have a specific release date, until today.

Earlier publisher Modus Games haveannounced, Cris Tales will be available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and Stadia on July 20.

Along with the announcement, a new trailer has also been released, which you can find below. If you're interested in getting a bit of taste before you buy, you can try the Cris Tales demo on different platforms such as PS Store, Microsoft Store, PC, and - last but not least - Switch e-Shop which just got the demo freshly.