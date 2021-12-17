Cris Tales just received a free, new content update

HQ

Cris Tales is a fabulous and incredibly good-looking JRPG that was released back in July this year. While Christmas is just around the corner, developer Dreams Uncorporated and publisher Modus Games has dropped a free update, bringing more content for us to enjoy during the holiday.

With the Bonus Content DLC, we are getting a new character called Adri, who is a robot mechanic and can act as a summoner in combat. Then, alongside Adri comes a new mechanical themed dungeon, which adds new enemy encounters and unique puzzle solving mechanics. We will also get improved Coliseum and some general fixes. You can find the full patch notes right here.

If you happen to be the ones that haven't got the game, now it's the prefect timing to buy it, actually. Modus has announced that they are holding holiday sales, starting from December 23, Cris Tales will be discounted on the following platforms:

Xbox: 35% off

Nintendo Switch (North America): 50% off

Steam: 50% off

