Cris Tales is getting a Collector's Edition on Nintendo Switch

Modus Games has revealed that time-travelling JRPG Cris Tales is receiving a Collector's Edition on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the special edition have now gone live and its price has been revealed to be £84.99 (you can place your pre-order here).

Along with a boxed copy of the game, the Collector Edition includes extras such as a 60-page art book, a Matias plush, four enamel character pins, and three character stickers. Also, just like the standard retail version, it's said to include a bonus key art poster in its case.

You can take a look at the Collector's Edition below: