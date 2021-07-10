English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Cris Tales

Cris Tales is getting a Collector's Edition on Nintendo Switch

And it includes a Matias plush!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Modus Games has revealed that time-travelling JRPG Cris Tales is receiving a Collector's Edition on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the special edition have now gone live and its price has been revealed to be £84.99 (you can place your pre-order here).

Along with a boxed copy of the game, the Collector Edition includes extras such as a 60-page art book, a Matias plush, four enamel character pins, and three character stickers. Also, just like the standard retail version, it's said to include a bonus key art poster in its case.

You can take a look at the Collector's Edition below:

Cris Tales

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy