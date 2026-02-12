Crimson Moon to deliver medieval Darksiders-like action in 2026

It's a big year for fans of the colour crimson, as next month will see Pearl Abyss launch Crimson Desert and later in 2026 we can expect developer Probably Monsters to make an appearance and launch its action game known as Crimson Moon.

But don't take the similar names to imply that these are familiar games, as rather Crimson Moon is a medieval Darksiders-looking action experience, with a design and gameplay setup that reminds of action projects from the early 2010s. There's definitely a more nostalgic style to this game.

However, as for more official and complete information about the game, we're actually lacking this as of the moment, as all we do know is the launch window is set for 2026. Likewise, the State of Play appearance locks in a PS5 launch too.

Stay tuned for more and check out the Crimson Moon trailer below.