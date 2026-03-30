Crimson Desert's new mega-patch makes horse riding feel more natural, among hundreds of other changes

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It's the start of a new week, and a new patch is already here for Crimson Desert, the single-player title from Pearl Abyss that's currently causing a sensation. With over three million copies sold, the game reached a new peak in concurrent players this weekend, whilst user reviews on Steam have hit 100,000 ratings, leaving it as 'very positive'.

In fact, over the last 24 hours we've received two updates for the game: patch 1.01 and hotfix 1.01.01. The first arrived on Sunday and brought a host of quality-of-life improvements, as well as five new mounts and bug fixes. Today's Monday patch has implemented some minor tweaks, building on the previous update.



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Below you can find the patch notes for Crimson Desert's patch 1.01 and hotfix 1.01.01, now available on PC (Steam only, for now), Xbox Series and PS5.

Patch 1.01.00

Content



Five new mounts have been added, which can be obtained and summoned by meeting certain requirements. Frosted White Bear, Silver Fang, White Stag, Rock-tusked Warthog and Alpine Ibex.



The inhabitants of Pywel are not afraid of tamed animals, so you can move around the settlements with complete peace of mind.



If you had already captured any of the legendary animals prior to this patch, you will receive the corresponding reward retroactively in the additional rewards menu when you log into the game.



Chests containing certain materials have been added across the continent of Pywel.



A 'Refining Coin' has been added, allowing you to refine equipment up to level 4 without consuming additional materials. This coin can be obtained as a reward in some main and faction quests.



In the cooking and crafting menus, the 'Craft Immediately' function has been added, allowing you to craft food immediately after selecting the recipe, without having to select the ingredients.



The option to store all items in the personal warehouse at once has been added. (Keyboard: Shift + right-click / PS5: □ / Xbox: X)



The personal warehouse, which was previously located behind Carl, the NPC at the Greymane Camp, is now inside the tent.



With the addition of a grocery shop NPC on farms across the various regions of the continent of Pywel, the amount of certain knowledge has been adjusted.



You can now acquire all the knowledge regarding items for sale in the shop in one go; the acquisition time has been set to 3 seconds.



The interface has been improved so that, when standing in front of a locked door, an interaction button appears allowing you to choose whether or not to use a key.



Pet behaviour has been improved so that they do not stray too far from the player during combat.



The issue where pets could not pick up items during combat has been fixed.



You will now obtain 5 units of water when drawing water from a well.



Minerals extracted from veins using the Mining Drill are now obtained immediately.



Firewood from trees felled with Demeniss's chainsaw is now collected automatically.



The materials required to craft the Kuku Observer's kit have been changed.



The system has been improved so that Abyss components dropped by Evanescent Boulders when destroyed can be stored in the Kuku Iron Pot.



When using the Helm of Knowledge, you can now instantly obtain all the knowledge available on screen.



The treasure detection range of the Pirate King's Hat has been slightly increased.



After expanding the inventory to its maximum capacity (240 slots), any inventory expansion tools obtained will be converted into chests containing crafting materials, among other items.



The gameplay experience in the Abyss has been improved.



The probability of thieves fleeing after stealing and entering a building has been reduced.



The maximum capture distance in photo mode has been increased, and a field of view adjustment feature and sound effects when capturing have been added.



As part of ongoing improvements, some 2D art assets have been replaced to align with the game's artistic direction.



Fixed a bug that prevented players from resting or waiting at the bed, campfire and other similar locations.



Fixed an issue where Damiane or Oongka would become invisible in certain situations.



Fixed a bug that caused money deposited in the bank to disappear when updating interest under certain circumstances.



A bug has been fixed so that, when losing an item that can be sealed, it will be sealed if its status allows it; otherwise, it will be recorded as a lost item.



The system has been improved so that, when leaving a sealable item outside, saving and then loading the game, a warning about sealing or a lost item will appear.



Now, the contribution will not decrease until an NPC locates the crime.



The functionality of an item has been changed.



Controls / Combat



The movement controls for the character and horse have been improved.



Movement speed will now increase simply by holding down the run button.



It is also possible to increase movement speed by pressing the run button once, without needing to press it repeatedly.



An improvement has been implemented so that the movement speed of the character or horse does not decrease even if the run button is not held down.



(However, to maintain the running state, it is necessary to press the run button periodically).



The 'Flight' skill has been improved.



Stamina consumption has been reduced.



The bug that caused movement to momentarily stop when using the skill before taking flight has been fixed.



It is now possible to use equipped items even whilst in flight.



The issue that prevented the 'Flight' skill from being activated in certain situations has been resolved.



The 'Air Stab' skill has been redesigned. Due to an unintended bug that allowed this skill to be chained in mid-air, we have made adjustments so that it functions as a more enjoyable movement mechanic without breaking the game's balance.



The skill's animation has been improved.



The more times you use Air Stab consecutively, the more stamina it consumes.



A bug that prevented the skill from being activated when equipped with a main weapon other than a sword has been fixed.



The stamina consumed when using 'Air Manoeuvre' and 'Air Sweep' has been reduced.



The range of interaction with NPCs has been expanded to make it much more convenient.



The player's rotation response when moving over short distances has been improved.



[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed a bug that interrupted the execution of the 'Dazzle' and 'Spinning Slash' skills when holding down the controls in specific situations.



[Keyboard/Mouse] It is now possible to sell items in the shop by double-clicking on them.



Specific visual effects have been added for weak points based on their element.



The AI of certain bosses and enemies has been adjusted so that they do not immediately start attacking after the player dies and respawns.



Fixed a bug that allowed the 'Diving Kick' skill to be activated in mid-air even when there was no solid ground to land on.



Added a targeting guide for tool-type items.



The weapon-sheathe key now also allows you to unsheath the weapon, and the guide has been improved to display during combat.



An occasional issue where the stun bar would reset instantly upon the defeat of a boss using a mount has been resolved.



Small and medium-sized rock crabs now recoil when struck by a slap.



[Keyboard/Mouse] The usability of the inventory controls has been improved as follows:



The method for selecting and using items in the inventory has now changed: it is no longer done by hovering the cursor over them, but by clicking the mouse.



You can select items in my inventory by left-clicking the mouse.



You can use items by right-clicking or double-clicking the mouse.



Stamina consumption when using Sprint and Raven Wings has been reduced.



A bug has been fixed whereby the knockback range of Concentrated Repulsion was abnormally large.



It is no longer possible to destroy the wheels of Rusten, the Desert Marauder, from a certain distance.



A bug has been fixed that prevented rolling or dodging whilst using concentration skills.



[Keyboard/Mouse] A function has been added to control Axiomatic Force with precision. If you hold down Q or the mouse back button whilst moving the mouse, you will be able to move objects with greater precision.



Interaction with objects has been improved.



Now, if you attempt to draw your weapon in a location or state where it is not permitted, an informational message will appear.



Missions



The somewhat abrupt transition to the liberation animation during the liberation of a settlement has been smoothed out.



In the prologue, a bug has been fixed whereby it was not possible to progress in the mission 'A New Journey' if you attacked Sebastian by throwing an object at him.



In Chapter 2, an issue has been resolved where the delivery objective would occasionally disappear during the mission 'A Missing Companion'.



In Chapter 3, a bug has been fixed whereby, during the mission 'Dancing with the Devil', the destruction of totems was sometimes not recorded.



Additionally, missing help prompts during mission progression have been added.



Interface fixes/improvements



A function to set north (N) at the top of the mini-map has been added.



In the skills menu, information on stat improvements for the next level of each skill has been added.



Icons have been added to the minimap to indicate the location of keys and anvils.



In the notifications menu, you can now view the status of challenges and quests (accepted, completed, updated), as well as the reward and time. Furthermore, the maximum limit for saved notifications has been increased to 2000.



An icon has been added to the journal to indicate that there is a new quest.



The interface has been improved so that, when a settlement's liberation bar is displayed, the settlement's facilities appear on the mini-map.



The general functions of notifications on the main screen have been optimised, including display time and when they disappear.



In the cooking and crafting menu, identical recipes (satisfying, generous or abundant) are now grouped together to improve visibility.



The Duo guide has been improved to display the shortcut for checking your hand during the game.



The blinding flash effect on the loading screen after dying and retrying has been removed.



The Knowledge menu interface has been redesigned so that the main categories and subcategories can be viewed at a glance.



The guide images for the L3/R3 buttons on the DualSense controller and the LS/RS buttons on the Xbox controller have been updated.



When using bag-type items from the inventory, the 'Use All' option will now be applied by default.



The text colour in the description interface has been changed to improve text visibility.



Graphics/Settings



Stability and rendering quality have been improved in low-resolution environments or where scaling mode is enabled.



The rendering of transparent materials (hair, fur, clothing, etc.) has been improved when FSR-RR or DLSS-RR is enabled.



[PlayStation 5] The 'Lock resolution at 4K' option has been added to provide a sharper gaming experience.



When this option is enabled, the display will output the signal at 4K resolution regardless of whether the monitor supports it, allowing you to enjoy a clearer picture.



If this option is used in Performance Mode on the base model PlayStation 5, upscaling via FSR will be applied.



This option is enabled by default, but you can disable it if you prefer.



If left disabled, the display will adjust to the monitor's maximum resolution.



A bug that caused an increase in visual noise on the screen after prolonged gaming sessions has been fixed.



When DLSS-RR is enabled, displacement mapping now applies correctly. Additionally, the DLSS-RR preset has been changed from D to E, improving overall quality and resolving the issue that caused texture animations, such as the waterfall, to freeze.



Performance/Stability/Gameplay



Loading times when moving through the Abyss Nexus have been reduced, as has the wait time when resurrecting after death.



Overall performance and stability on PC, Mac and consoles have been optimised, and several unexpected crashes have been fixed.



The frame rate (FPS) drop that occurred during combat against the Crow Summoner has been fixed.



Localisation



Fixed a bug where the quest objective interface displayed the description of certain items instead of the quest details.



Fixed several localisation errors and improved quality across all available languages.



Other



Added new sounds that play when certain animals eat meat.



Other changes



Fixed a bug that prevented players from interacting with certain tools when attempting to upgrade them.



Fixed a bug in the Twisted Path Abyss that allowed the air route portal to be opened without first restoring the adjacent Abyss.



Improved the behaviour of livestock during herding so that they follow the player correctly.



A bug has been fixed whereby a player with a low bounty could be accused of a crime simply by greeting an NPC.



An issue has been resolved where using the Wind Veil ability affected nearby NPCs.



A bug has been fixed that caused housing mode to close when pressing the 'zoom in' button outdoors.



An intermittent bug has been fixed that caused the character to become submerged again in abnormal positions when landing in shallow water.



A bug has been fixed that prevented the effect of the Energy Drain Abyss equipment from activating.



Removed an unintended function that was being applied to the Star Helm.



Fixed a stutter in movement speed that occurred just as gliding began.



Fixed a bug that caused the character to stow equipment when attempting to swap it via the quick slot whilst already having a weapon equipped.



Fixed a bug that prevented aiming with the bow in specific situations.



Fixed a bug that caused the player to be knocked back when using Swift Slash near the edge of a cliff.



Fixed overlapping issues with various interface elements when displayed simultaneously on screen.



Fixed the issue where beating someone with a piece of wood was not considered a crime.



Fixed other minor bugs to improve the gameplay experience.



Hotfix 1.01.01