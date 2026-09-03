Crimson Desert's first expansion is launching next month

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Crimson Desert has revealed its first expansion, Charting the Unknown, is releasing as soon as next month. We know the developers at Pearl Abyss have been working fast, delivering major updates to the game in the months following its release, but they've also been working on its first significant new content drop.

Charting the Unknown takes us beyond the Crimson Desert, to explore a completely new region. We see Kliff with a bit of grey in his beard, taking a look at the map of the lands ahead. We also see Damiane and Oongka in new cutscenes, indicating we'll finally get some more depth in the additional characters you can play as in Crimson Desert.

Of course, as Crimson Desert is the game that contains almost everything you could think of in an action/adventure game, we also see plenty of new features coming to the game in Charting the Unknown. Naval combat features in the trailer below, and Kliff is seen riding a shark underwater, as well as fighting a giant mech beneath the water's surface.