Crimson Desert won't overwhelm us with combat options

At Gamescom, we got the chance to play Crimson Desert. You can read our gameplay impressions here if you want more detail, but one of our fears was that combat might be a tad overwhelming. Almost every button combination imaginable leads to a different attack, and in the time we had with the game, it still felt like there was a lot to learn.

Speaking with Pearl Abyss Europe's marketing director Rick van Beem at Gamescom, we asked what the learning curve is like for players. "People will gradually learn how to play the game," he said. "You start off with your basic skills...And then slowly you will unlock these moves, weapons."

"And then once you have something new, you will naturally experiment with it. And then hopefully it will become muscle memory. And then the experimentation comes in. But there's several ways you can clear a foe."

He went onto explain that in the boss encounter in the demo, while you can smash his head in with a pillar for big damage, if you want to face him honourably with skill you can, it might just take longer.

If you want to hear more about the lore and story of Crimson Desert as well as the game's combat, check out the full interview below: