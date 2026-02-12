Crimson Desert treats us to the quiet and livelier sides of its world for the final features overview

HQ

Crimson Desert is an action RPG, first and foremost. You will be spending a lot of time battering foes with swords, hammers, axes, and even your fists in Pearl Abyss' sweeping world. But, that doesn't mean you don't get to have a break every now and again.

The latest and final features overview trailer for Crimson Desert ahead of its release in March takes us across the world of Pywel. To all the activities we can get up to outside of adventuring across its various regions. From fishing to mining to finding the time to hunt the local fauna, all three playable characters have a variety of things they can get up to outside of taking on the next main quest.

While you don't get to make your own hero in Crimson Desert, you do get to customise their outfits, hairstyles, and more to make them your own. From the hub of the Greymane Camp to packed cities and quiet hamlets, Pywel looks like a world you can truly get lost in. Check out the features overview below: