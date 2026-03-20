Crimson Desert skips Intel Arc entirely with no fix planned - players told to ask for a refund

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The launch of Crimson Desert has already been anything but smooth, and now yet another issue has emerged that is likely to frustrate a specific segment of PC gamers. Pearl Abyss has confirmed that the game is not supported at all on Intel Arc graphics cards—and this also applies to handheld devices like the MSI Claw.

Moreover, this isn't a bug; support is simply nonexistent. The team has also stated that there are currently no plans to fix the "issue," instead recommending that those affected request a refund.

"No, Crimson Desert currently does not support Intel Arc graphics cards. If you purchased the game expecting Intel Arc support, please refer to the refund policy of the platform where the game was purchased for available options. We apologize for any inconvenience caused"

Admittedly, the ARC platform is still relatively small compared to Nvidia and AMD, the industry's two major giants. But the decision still means that a larger group of players is effectively being completely shut out from experiencing Crimson Desert, one of this year's most hyped games.

It's particularly frustrating for MSI Claw owners, since it's practically the only handheld "PC console" with ARC under the hood, which is thus being completely left out in the cold.

The whole situation becomes even more peculiar in light of the fact that Crimson Desert otherwise promotes modern technologies like DLSS and FSR, while simultaneously completely ignoring one of the established GPU players.

Do you have ARC in your computer, or do you own an MSI Claw and have been affected by not being able to play Crimson Desert?