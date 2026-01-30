Crimson Desert shows off protagonist, story, open world and more in new gameplay

HQ

Crimson Desert is under two months away, and the ambitious action adventure game has just given us a fresh look at its protagonist Kliff, and the world of Pywel in a chunky gameplay featurette.

Kliff is a warrior of the Greymanes, who finds his homeland shattered and his people scattered at the beginning of the game. Our mission as Kliff is to reunite the Greymanes and restore peace across the land of Pywel, searching its five main regions of Hernand, Pailune, Demeniss, Delesyia and the Crimson Desert.

Via a press release, it's also confirmed that we'll be getting two additional playable characters later in the game, that'll each bring their own unique combat styles, skills, and more to Crimson Desert. Kliff has enough skill on his own to handle most of the game's enemies, though, as you can see in the gameplay clips below.

Crimson Desert is set to launch on the 19th of March. After going gold recently, the game looks set to hit that date.