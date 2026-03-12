Crimson Desert reveals launch trailer, physical copies already out in the wild

HQ

Crimson Desert, probably the most talked-about game of early 2026, is nearly here. To celebrate the game's launch being just around the corner, Pearl Abyss has put out a bombastic launch trailer for us to take a look at, showcasing the game's action, world, bosses, and more in a bite-sized package.

While the launch trailer might not give us a bunch of new information, it reminds us of the sprawling world and intense action that has kept eyes on Crimson Desert in the years since it first revealed itself.

Even if the launch is still a week away, some fans have already received their physical copies of the game, posting about the arrivals on Reddit. Comments from these posts tell us that a digital update will stop people from playing the game early, but it might be best to mute your social media soon ahead of time, just in case any spoilers spill through.