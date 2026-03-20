Crimson Desert pulls in almost 250k concurrent players on Steam at launch

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From the amount of attention it received prior to it even having a firm release date, it seemed right from the start that a lot of eyes were on Crimson Desert. The open-world action-adventure game from Pearl Abyss has caused a great amount of discourse online, but it seems that a lot of players are jumping in to experience Pywel for themselves.

As per SteamDB, when the game launched last night, it already managed to draw in 239,045 players as a peak concurrent count. That's a pretty impressive number, especially considering that Crimson Desert also launched on Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 too. With the weekend still to come, we'd expect more people to hop online too, and this number to soar even higher.

Now that it's in the hands of the players, we'll have to see how the overall impression ends up with Crimson Desert. We liked a lot of the game in our review, but did have some reservations. If you want to avoid all outside opinions, though, and just get started on your own journey, we've got some tips and tricks that can help with that.