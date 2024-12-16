Crimson Desert launches during fall 2025 and looks stunning in new trailer

HQ

One of the many games showcased during The Game Awards was Korean Pearl Abyss' upcoming Crimson Desert, which finally got a so-called launch window. It will apparently be released in the fall of 2025, coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

In Crimson Desert, you play as Kliff, leader of the Greymanes mercenaries, who are fighting to save the land of Pywel. The game offers massive battles and meaty boss fights as well as the ability to fly on dragons (wyverns). There's also a large world to explore with varied environments, cities and a lot of puzzle solving. We can apparently also look forward to activities like fishing, climbing and cooking.

Here are the PC requirements, and below them you'll find the new trailer and a selection of new screenshots from this absolutely stunning RPG.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 5 2600X / i5-8500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RX 6500 XT / GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Ryzen 7 7700X / i7-13700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RX 7800 XT / RTX 4070 SUPER

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space