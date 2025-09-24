Crimson Desert lands March 19 release date

HQ

Pearl Abyss' singleplayer action fantasy game, Crimson Desert, now has a new release date. After getting pushed out of 2025 earlier this year and into the first quarter of 2026. Now, we know that it's coming on the 19th of March.

Revealed at the PlayStation State of Play tonight alongside a new trailer showcasing more of Crimson Desert, we now know next March is when we'll be able to dig into Pywel and adventure as Kliff.

Crimson Desert is a fantasy action game with a serious wealth of combat options. If you want some more detailed impressions on the game, check out our gameplay preview here.