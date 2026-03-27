Crimson Desert has started work on a Nintendo Switch 2 port

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Crimson Desert is the most talked about game right now online, and for good reason. Whether you're a fan of the game or not, it is dominating conversations and sales figures, already having sold three million copies at the time of writing, with Pearl Abyss' CEO saying he'll have the five million news ready soon.

In the same article from Korean news site YNA, we see that the developer is also thinking about bringing the land of Pywel to a new platform. In a statement from Pearl Abyss CEO Heo Jin-young (translated by NintendoEverything), we see that work has in a way begun on creating the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.

"Compared to other consoles, the Switch still has lower specifications, so there are things we would have to give up. Internally, we have begun R&D with interest," he said.

Those things the game would likely have to give up are almost definitely performance related. Considering there were woes with console performance in general at launch, it's surprising that Crimson Desert is considering a Nintendo Switch 2 version with such fervour. With how much the game already has in it, though, we're sure there's some technical wizardry that can bring Crimson Desert to Switch 2 in time.