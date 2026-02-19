Crimson Desert has no microtransactions as the developers want it to be "a premium experience"

HQ

During the night, we shared news about Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which is something as unusual as a lavish racing game that will be released without a season pass or similar. The idea is that you will get a complete game by purchasing it without having to pay extra to use your fully priced title.

Whether or not this is a trend is too early to say, but the fact is that Korean company Pearl Abyss has a similar approach to its upcoming Crimson Desert. In an interview with Dropped Frames (via GamingBolt), marketing director Will Powers explains that they won't be trying to sell you a bunch of stuff in the game:

"This is a premium game. You buy it once, and I don't want to say that there are zero microtransactions - because we do have pre-order bonuses - but anything that's announced and coming at launch is strictly cosmetic."

And you won't have to buy any alternative made-up currency or be constantly reminded of things you should spend money on either, and there won't even be a store for that purpose:

"No, I can say that. There is no cosmetic cash shop. This is made to be a premium experience that you buy, and you enjoy the world and not something for microtransactions."

Crimson Desert is probably the hottest role-playing game of the year, and statements like this are unlikely to make people any less eager to play it. What do you think? Is this the beginning of a new wave of developers who don't think of gamers as money-filled piñatas, or are these just two isolated coincidences?