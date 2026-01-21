Crimson Desert has gone gold and is ready to launch in March

HQ

If you have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Pearl Abyss' action-adventure game Crimson Desert, we have some very good news to share. The developer has announced that the game is ready to launch and has officially gone gold.

To mark this milestone, a statement has been released in which Pearl Abyss thanks fans for their support for the game.

"We sincerely thank our fans around the world for being with us on this meaningful journey. Thanks to your support, we have reached this important milestone. We look forward to welcoming you to the continent of Pywel".

Set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S devices, Crimson Desert will be launching on March 19, 2026. For more on the game, you can see our latest preview over here.