Crimson Desert has already sold over 6 million copies

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If you had to pick a new IP that's set to dominate the conversation in 2026, it would undoubtedly be Crimson Desert. Pearl Abyss's single-player open-world title is about to mark three months on sale worldwide, and today the studio has confirmed that sales have surpassed six million copies.

This milestone is quite impressive, especially considering that the game, despite being an offline experience, has evolved with surprising speed. If, within days of its launch, the launch reviews were already rendered obsolete by the sheer number and depth of the patches applied to the game, the successive quality-of-life improvements and changes to the story have transformed the game into something quite different from what we first saw. And even more unique, if that's possible. You only need to look at the image shared by Pearl Abyss to celebrate the sales milestone.

Yes, there are now trains. And more is on the way, as it has been confirmed that between June and September there will be further updates that "will include story tweaks, new combat content, cross-save support between PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as various quality-of-life improvements." Not to mention the continuation of Kliff's story in a full DLC, which is currently in development.

Have you played Crimson Desert yet?