Crimson Desert Gameplay Preview: Hitting fantasy RKOs never felt so good

Set in a war-torn continent, featuring a grizzled, dark-haired protagonist with a gruff voice and a slew of powers that make him the most badass guy in town, Crimson Desert at first looks like a fantasy game with modern graphics but the tropes of years and decades past.

After playing the game, I can't really say it avoids that accusation, but even if it feels familiar in its fantasy, that's not necessarily a bad thing for Crimson Desert. If you're unfamiliar with the prior works of Pearl Abyss, or don't want to read tomes of lore to get the gist of the world, the immediate understanding and relation to past works like Game of Thrones or The Witcher help you get to grips quickly with what's on offer. Once you've then gathered what you need to on a surface level, you can then poke deeper where you will with the politics, races, religions, and more of the world of Crimson Desert.

We play as Kliff, the captain of the Greymanes. Essentially, they're a band of elite warriors set on defending Pywel from all incoming threats and evildoers that dwell within the continent. The demo section we played saw a friendly castle under attack by enemy forces and involved a large-scale battle, the control of artillery units, and ended in a flashy and rather difficult boss fight to cap it all off. Something that was immediately clear and impressive in this demo was the scale of Crimson Desert. It's not afraid to have dozens of NPCs fighting each other on screen at once, nor does it limit the amount of explosions you can throw out to put the demo PC to the test. It helps create the sense that these conflicts are continental, and that with our flashy swordplay and time-slowing powers, we're really making a difference as Kliff.

There's certainly a strong power fantasy at play here. Kliff feels drawn up from the mind of the guy who wanted to be a few levels ahead of the rest of the party at your D&D table, but to say it isn't fun to take part in that fantasy would be a lie. Pearl Abyss clearly wants to play into it as well, giving you the most amount of offensive moves I've ever seen in an action game. Every face button, bumper, and trigger is used to its maximum potential. You can tell Pearl Abyss worked on an MMO prior to this.

The amount of inputs are seriously overwhelming, and even after an hour in the game I can't say that I fully grasped the combat system. This has the potential to be a huge filter to stop people from enjoying Crimson Desert. A brief tutorial does its best to teach you, but I can't say I'd have beaten the demo without the assistance of a developer telling me the best moves to defeat the boss. We're not just talking light and heavy attacks here, and when you combine elemental abilities, the power to slow time, the use of a bow, secondary weapon, and more, I worry that a lot of people might simply just not want to keep playing if they need a notepad or sheet by their side to remind them of all the inputs and what they do.

Saying that, after realising your moves are essentially your toolkit, I found the combat in Crimson Desert to flow much better. Pearl Abyss is prioritising the rule of cool here, allowing you to pull off moves you would have never thought of with different combinations of attacks and weapons. I managed to hit an RKO on one enemy footman, which proved to be a move so powerful that the man behind him gave up and died due to my sheer aura. Being near a wall will also allow you to jump off and hit a sweet kick on an enemy jaw, and there are dozens if not hundreds of unique animations like that which add to the cinematic feel of the combat and show off the impressive depth Pearl Abyss has put into it. When I think of fantasy action adventure games of recent times, it's difficult to come up with one that has treated its combat with such reverence. One developer mentioned the goal was to create a fighting game feel with Crimson Desert, and yet it feels like Kliff has the moveset of an entire roster of fighting game characters.

As you can probably tell from trailers and screenshots, Crimson Desert is a beautiful game. Its terrain is varied and breath-taking. Its characters are well-defined and detailed, with armour sparkling in the sun. Yet, it's still unclear how much substance there is to compliment this style. It's an open world game, which will contain side objectives, activities, and more, but as we've found increasingly of late, people want more than just a pretty landscape to wander through. All I experienced was one mission in the main story, which had plenty of visual charm both in its gameplay and cutscenes, but admittedly not much of a great narrative hook besides there's some bad guys that need defeating. I hope to be proven wrong, but it seems Crimson Desert's story is currently stuck in the sludge of the fantasy tropes it leans so heavily on. It could still be fun, though, and we'll have to wait and see when we get access to the full game next year.

Boss fights are another concern. I only encountered one, but I must say it was incredibly breathless. A massive knight with a huge shield doesn't give you a moment to think, which makes the fight more annoying than cinematic, as you're picking yourself up from the ground every other second, only given the space to dodge rather than engage in a proper duel. These fights also rely on you knowing all your moves, so that you can pick the best ones for a fight. Again, a pretty tall order considering I'd only had about 45 minutes to get used to the combat.

Crimson Desert, from a narrative standpoint and a fantasy standpoint, very much looks like things we've seen before. That might be to its favour. It might not be. It's difficult to tell after an hour with a 50-hour game. What I can say is the combat is incredibly complex, and will reward players who stick with it just as much as it will annoy those who love to just mash light attack to get through their action games and RPGs.