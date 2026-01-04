Criminal investigation launched into managers of Swiss bar after New Year's deadly fire

HQ

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal case against the two managers of the bar in the alpine resort of Crans-Montana following the devastating fire that killed at least 40 people and injured more than 100 on New Year's Day.

As the statement reads on X, Crans-Montana Fire: "We have opened an investigation for involuntary homicides, involuntary bodily injuries, and for involuntary fire," states Béatrice Pilloud, Attorney General of the Canton of Valais, in Switzerland.

The blaze broke out at around 1:30 a.m. at Le Constellation bar, a popular venue in the ski town. According to preliminary findings, the fire was likely triggered by sparklers attached to bottles being carried too close to the ceiling, igniting flammable materials. The incident rapidly engulfed the venue, leaving patrons with little time to escape.

Stephane Ganzer, Valais' head of security, said investigators will focus on whether the bar had complied with mandatory annual safety and building inspections. While no prior concerns had been formally raised by local authorities, officials are now reviewing inspection records and safety procedures. Media reports say the establishment is owned by a French couple, though prosecutors have not commented on ownership details.

The immediate priority

Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans said the immediate priority remains supporting victims and their families, identifying the deceased and ensuring ongoing medical care for the injured. Eight Swiss nationals were among the first victims formally identified, according to local media. Dozens of others remain hospitalized, some in serious condition.

The tragedy has deeply shaken the region. On Sunday, hundreds of residents and visitors gathered in Crans-Montana for a silent march in memory of the victims. After a solemn service at the Chapelle Saint-Christophe, mourners walked quietly uphill to the charred remains of Le Constellation, offering embraces and applause in a shared expression of grief as the investigation into one of Switzerland's deadliest nightlife fires in recent years continues.