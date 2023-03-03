Crime Boss: Rockay City shows plenty of gameplay in new trailer

HQ

Crime Boss: Rockay City was a big surprise when it was announced during The Game Awards in December. Out of nowhere came this heist title packed with great celebrities who peaked a few decades ago like Michael Madsen, Kim Basinger, Chuck Norris, Danny Glover and Michael Rooker.

The release is not too far away either as it is coming for PC on March 28 and later also for PlayStation and Xbox. Now we've gotten a new trailer called "New Plans" in which we get to follow Michael Madsen's character taking part in some turf war action scenes with plenty of gameplay.

We hope this one will be good as we really love all those stars who are in this adventure (also; we prefer good games in general), but we're not entirely convinced yet. What do you think?