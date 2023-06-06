Crime Boss: Rockay City coming to PlayStation and Xbox earlier than expected

HQ

Ben and the large majority of the other that have played Crime Boss: Rockay City have probably forgotten or tried to forget their time with the game, but a few console players might still be interested to see what the fuss is about. I have good news if you're one of them.

505 Games has given us a trailer announcing that Crime Boss: Rockay City will launch digitally on PlayStation and Xbox on June 15 before physical versions can be purchased on September 5. That means it arrives a week earlier than Jonas reported three weeks ago, so that's good news.

We've also received an image of the game's road map filled with both free and paid future expansions and updates if you're hungry for more.