Cricket Indian Premier League suspended for one week amid tensions with Pakistan

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have caused the temporary suspension of the cricket Indian Premier League, the most popular sport in India, a reminder of the British colonialism. This competition, played between March and May, will be suspended for security reasons for one week, said Devajit Saikia, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) secretary.

It comes after a week of air strikes between the two countries, that started on April 23 with a terrorist attack against tourists on Kashmir, a territory in dispute between India and Pakistan. There are fears that the situation could escalate into an open conflict.

The decision was taken after consulting with all key stakeholders and representations from most of the franchises "who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans, while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces".

According to ESPN, if the IPL cannot be resumed soon, with 12 games remaining of the group stage before playoffs, the league would have to be played in September, as it collides with India's five-Test series in England. But some IPL players from abroad (mostly from United Kingdom and South Africa) might be leaving the country altogether fearing tensions might result in a new war.