Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes announced, will release on November 25

HQ

Big Ant Studios and Nacon have announced that Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on November 25 (the Switch version is scheduled for January 2022). This will be the first new-gen entry for the series and it's said to be "the most robust, substantial game of cricket that fans have ever seen."

With the series not seeing a release since Cricket 19 back in 2019, some substantial changes have been made. It's said to be the most accessible Cricket release to date with revamped tutorials and its controls have been refined to enable things to feel more precise. Additionally, the title features a narrative-driven career mode that is split between playing the sport and managing certain aspects of your team. These aspects include handling press conferences, training your squad, and dealing with the inevitable injuries along the way.

One last thing to note is that if you buy the game on last-gen hardware then you'll be able to upgrade at no further cost when you upgrade. Of course, if you were previously using an Xbox One then you'd have to upgrade to an Xbox Series and not a PS5, for example.

"The number of cricket fans that have been asking us about our next-generation cricket plans has been overwhelming," Big Ant CEO, Ross Symons, said. "We're incredibly excited by what we're able to bring to the table with Cricket 22. This is our fifth cricket simulation title, and it really represents the cumulation of everything that we've learned on this ten-year (and counting) journey. We have the most passionate fans, and we can't wait to get this into their hands."

You can take a look at a trailer for Cricket 22 in the video above.