Crews of Rage is coming to Sea of Thieves next week

The latest content update for Sea of Thieves is coming next week, on February 19, Rare has confirmed.

The studio is keeping most of the details under wraps for now, but we do know that there's going to be an emphasis on sword combat, as well as a new haunted Chest of Rage that players will have to keep close by if they're going to stop it from exploding. It sounds like an excellent trap to deploy during chaotic battles.

We also found out a little bit about the Pirate Appearance Potion, which players will be able to grab at the Pirate Emporium and use to change their appearance. We'll have to wait and see exactly how this feature works.

Finally, the studio announced that it is following up its fundraising drive for SpecialEffect with another for St Judes Children's Hospital, a most worthy cause we think you'll agree.