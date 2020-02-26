Crema Games shares planned Temtem roadmap

Last week we reported on the fact that Crema Games' delightfully charming MMORPG Temtem had sold 500,000 copies during its first month in early access. As the developer celebrated this major milestone, it also stated that it was working on a roadmap for the game and now, that roadmap is officially here.

On the official site, Crema Games shared the planned content it has for the game, emphasising the word "planned". "Please, keep in mind that every detail discussed here is not 100% confirmed for the game. During the game's development cycle, ideas change constantly and stuff we like today we might not like as much tomorrow. So take everything in here not as confirmed facts, but more like the stuff we would like to include in the game", Crema Games stated.

Are you interested in checking the roadmap (which is planned to start rolling out this Spring through Autumn of this year) out, which includes balancing updates, matchmaking, auto-scaling, spectator mode, in-game chat and more? Take a look below.