Creepy horror dystopia Siganlis emerges with stunning trailer

Last week a new and upcoming studio from Germany surprised us with an exciting insight into their debut project Signalis. In this horror adventure, which plays out from a top-down perspective, we accompany a so-called "Replica" called Elster through an abandoned underground laboratory. Nightmarish creatures await us down there because in this dystopian tech adventure the line between reality and fiction is blurred.

Signalis takes place in a dark sci-fi world, while the gameplay and story are, according to the developers, based on Silent Hill and Resident Evil. Guns are therefore rarely the solution, since ammunition is scarce and the monsters are deadly. The title will release on Steam and "other platforms", although further details are not yet available on the official website.

Be sure to check out this trailer to get an idea of the artistic style, which you won't really get from looking at the screens alone.