Creepy Duck Design has unveiled a chilling new poster for The First Omen

HQ

With The First Omen set to hit theatres in just a couple of weeks, Creepy Duck Design has unveiled a chilling new poster for the horror prequel.

The poster, which can be viewed below, shows two demons snatching a baby and it includes the tagline "witness the birth of evil."

Due to hit theatres on 5th April, The First Omen is the first film in the franchise since 2006 remake of The Omen. The film stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Witch, Onyx the Fortuitous), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film's synopsis reads: "When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."