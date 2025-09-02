Creepshow canceled after four seasons

HQ

After four seasons, it's lights out for Creepshow. Shudder has reportedly decided not to renew the anthology series, whose last episode aired back in October two years ago. Officially, the streaming service has yet to comment, but a source close to production claims the show was always planned to conclude after four seasons. Whether that's the truth or just a convenient way to soften the blow, we may never know - but for fans who followed Creepshow and loved it for exactly what it was, this is a big loss.

The series delivered a deliciously chaotic mix of eerie, bloody, and often playful stories, with both seasoned veterans and fresh voices behind the camera. Directors like Joe Lynch, David Bruckner, and producer Greg Nicotero himself contributed, alongside scripts from genre giants such as Stephen King, Joe Hill, and Dana Gould. The cast was equally impressive, featuring appearances from Giancarlo Esposito, Adrienne Barbeau, Molly Ringwald, Jeffrey Combs, and David Arquette.

So what's next for horror fans? Netflix's third season of Monster is around the corner, focusing on Ed Gein - a story guaranteed to be bloody and intense.

