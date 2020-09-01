Creeping Winter won't be the last Minecraft Dungeons content update

You're watching Advertisements

September 8 marks the release of the DLC pack Creeping Winter for Minecraft Dungeons. If the first pack - Jungle Awakens - is anything to go by, we can look forward to a pretty generous amount of new content that will take a couple of hours to play through. But that is the final expansion announced for Minecraft Dungeons. What happens next?

This was touched upon in the video diary below, where the Executive Producer, David Nisshagen, says that we can look forward to "lots of continuous free updates that just makes the game better and better over time". A user on Twitter also asked Nisshagen if the updates are coming to an end now, to which he had a pretty straight forward reply:

"Oh no - it's certainly not the last update!!"

Basically, it seems like we can look forward to more loot, difficulties, and other things for Minecraft Dungeons which is available for PC, Playstation 4, Switch, and Xbox One.