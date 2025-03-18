Creed star hopes Jonathan Majors will return in the fourth film

Michael B. Jordan, who is both starring in and directing the upcoming Creed IV, is hoping to work with Jonathan Majors again, as has been confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. This despite the serious legal problems that the Hollywood actor found himself embroiled in and which later cost him virtually his entire career. Not surprising, given that he was convicted of assault and harassment by his ex-girlfriend, who admitted on hidden audio recordings that he had strangled his former partner.

Majors himself has also expressed interest in Creed IV, saying in the same recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"I would love to make Creed IV together — among other projects."

But Michael B. Jordan apparently wants to give Majors a chance again, after he played the role of Damian Anderson in Creed III, a childhood friend of Adonis Creed. Jordan believes there is room for Majors' character to return in the fourth film.

Does this mean that 2025 could be the year of Majors' comeback? Who knows, his film Magazine Dreams received a positive response after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival after first being cancelled due to legal issues. There have also been rumours that Marvel may have future plans for Majors, but how much truth there is in that gossip is still unclear.

Do you think Majors should be given a second chance and would you like to see him return in Creed IV?