Creed is getting its own comic book spin-off

A Creed spin-off comic is being produced at BOOM! Studios, with co-writers LaToya Morgan and Jai Jamison creating the project alongside artist Wilson Santos and creative director Michael B. Jordan.

Picking up ten years after the events of Creed III, the comic will showcase Amara Creed setting off down her own boxing path in order to be like her father. It'll be a limited series comic made up of four issues, with the first release dropping on the 28th of June.

The plot synopsis is as follows: