Creed III

Creed is getting its own comic book spin-off

The first issue releases at the end of next month.

A Creed spin-off comic is being produced at BOOM! Studios, with co-writers LaToya Morgan and Jai Jamison creating the project alongside artist Wilson Santos and creative director Michael B. Jordan.

Picking up ten years after the events of Creed III, the comic will showcase Amara Creed setting off down her own boxing path in order to be like her father. It'll be a limited series comic made up of four issues, with the first release dropping on the 28th of June.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

"Adonis Creed is out of the ring but not out of the game as he trains - along with his manager-wife Bianca - the next champion—his daughter Amara, now an amateur boxer. But with Adonis and Bianca reluctant to pit their daughter against more dangerous opponents, Amara feels like her career is at a standstill, and she's hungry for more. Amara will have to find another trainer. Someone who's not afraid of defying Adonis but still knows how to teach her to fight like a Creed. Who's up for the challenge of training a young boxer to become the next champion fighter?"

