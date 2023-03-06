Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Creed III earns over $100 million in its opening weekend

Its the biggest opening ever for a sports movie in the US.

Michael B. Jordan's Creed III has brought in a total of $100.4 million at the global box office on its opening weekend, breaking the previous franchise record of $35.5 million, which was set by Creed II's debut.

Creed III has received great reviews so far, sitting at a certified fresh 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut has proved to be impressive in both the eyes of critics and general consumers, as proven by the box office figures.

The film stars Jonathan Majors alongside Michael B. Jordan, as the actors play former childhood friends turned into the bitterest rivals. Majors also stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is unfortunately seeing rapid decline in terms of box office figures.

Have you seen Creed III yet?

Thanks, Variety.

