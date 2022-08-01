Creed 3 delayed until 2023

HQ

Postponements of movies and shows have been extremely common in recent years due to the pandemic and more, so given how little we've seen and heard, this comes as no surprise.

Michael B. Jordan and company confirm that Creed 3 has been pushed back from November 23 this year to March 3, 2023. So we'll have to wait a little less than four months longer than planned for the first "Rocky movie" without Sylvester Stallone.

Thanks, Variety.