Creatures of Ava announced and shown with a cosy trailer

Inverge Studios has presented its new game with a trailer. In Creatures of Ava you play as a character named Vic and with your flute you heal animals that have become infected and feral. The trailer shows a very colourful and cosy world with a rich animal life. There seems to be plenty of things to explore and you can even take photos of the little creatures.

The developers describe their vision for the game as follows:

"One of our overarching goals when developing the game was to make it non-violent while remaining really fun to play. From the outset, we've been captivated by the notion of saving creatures from a distant planet, not for any utilitarian purpose, but simply because they're sentient beings deserving of compassion. With that vision in our mind creating a non-violent game was essential."

Rhianna Pratchett, daughter of fantasy author Terry Pratchett, is involved in the development. She has previously written scripts for games such as Rise of the Tomb Raider, Heavenly Sword and Mirror's Edge. The game is published by 11 bit studios and is coming to PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be included with Game Pass.