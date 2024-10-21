Creature Commandos will kick off the DC Universe with plenty of violence this December

HQ

DC confirmed a few weeks ago that its animated series Creature Commandos would be arriving on Max in December and with it kicking off and launching the new era of the DC Universe. Now, following DC's New York Comic-Con panel, we've also been presented a first trailer for the show, giving us an example of its tone and action.

Creature Commandos will follow a ragtag group of monsters as they are tasked with completing an impossible feat, all under the watchful eye of Rick Flag Sr. and Amanda Waller. Essentially, it's a more supernatural version of Suicide Squad.

Creature Commandos will arrive on Max on December 5. As for what the plan is for regions without the service, this hasn't been communicated as of writing. Check out the trailer below.