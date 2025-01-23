English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos soundtrack added to Spotify

The DC Universe series recently wrapped up its first season.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've seen Creature Commandos, the series that kicked off the new DC Universe, you'll know that it's full of really strange, but also catchy tunes. This is a hallmark of James Gunn's productions, which is why many people keep asking him how to find the music from the series.

Now Gunn announces via Bluesky that he has put together a playlist on Spotify with all the songs. We especially want to give a shout out to Finnish Korpiklaani's raucous Juodaan Viinaa, which we suspect quite a few of you have heard before. Head over to this link to hear the rather unique playlist to say the least.

Creature Commandos

Related texts

0
Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos
SERIES. Written by Jonas Mäki

The new DC universe has kicked off in earnest, with an animated series about a bunch of rather unknown characters.



Loading next content