Creature Commandos soundtrack added to Spotify

HQ

If you've seen Creature Commandos, the series that kicked off the new DC Universe, you'll know that it's full of really strange, but also catchy tunes. This is a hallmark of James Gunn's productions, which is why many people keep asking him how to find the music from the series.

Now Gunn announces via Bluesky that he has put together a playlist on Spotify with all the songs. We especially want to give a shout out to Finnish Korpiklaani's raucous Juodaan Viinaa, which we suspect quite a few of you have heard before. Head over to this link to hear the rather unique playlist to say the least.