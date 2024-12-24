Creature Commandos renewed for Season 2

HQ

James Gunn, the creator of Creature Commandos, has announced via a social media post that the series is being renewed for a second season in the form of a Christmas card greeting Gunn along with the words:

"You wanted monsters? Well, you're getting even more. We're coming back for season two! But don't worry, we've still got plenty left this season for you"

Creature Commandos, as you know, follows a team of monsters, recruited for missions considered too dangerous for humans. A last, worst resort so to speak. The team consists of a human, a werewolf, a vampire, Frankenstein's monster and a gorgon.

The voice cast includes David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as Weasel and GI Robot, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr Phosphorus, and Steve Agee reprising his role as John Economos from Peacemaker.

What do you think of Creature Commandos and are you looking forward to more episodes?