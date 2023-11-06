Creature Commandos is still set for a 2024 premiere, confirms James Gunn

Recently, a rumour started doing the rounds that claimed that DC's upcoming animated project, Creature Commandos, would be getting pushed to 2025, due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood affecting production.

With this rumour in mind, James Gunn has now taken to X to specifically address and state that this is false and that Creature Commandos is still slated to premiere in 2024 as it was originally planned.

Creature Commandos will be looking to kick off the rebooted DC Universe, and will revolve around a black ops team of monsters that have been assembled and set out on missions by Amanda Waller. The show will star Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Sean Gune, Steve Agee, and Zoe Chao.