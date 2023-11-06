Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos is still set for a 2024 premiere, confirms James Gunn

The reports of a delay are false according to the co-head honcho at DC Studios.

Recently, a rumour started doing the rounds that claimed that DC's upcoming animated project, Creature Commandos, would be getting pushed to 2025, due to the ongoing strikes in Hollywood affecting production.

With this rumour in mind, James Gunn has now taken to X to specifically address and state that this is false and that Creature Commandos is still slated to premiere in 2024 as it was originally planned.

Creature Commandos will be looking to kick off the rebooted DC Universe, and will revolve around a black ops team of monsters that have been assembled and set out on missions by Amanda Waller. The show will star Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Sean Gune, Steve Agee, and Zoe Chao.

