Creature Commandos debuts on Max this December

While the upcoming Superman film is often looked at as the beginning of the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led DC Universe, the rebooted effort actually starts later this year when the animated Creature Commandos makes its arrival.

The show is essentially a spin on Suicide Squad, where various monsters and beasts that are detained at Belle Reve prison are tapped to take on impossible missions for Amanda Waller and under the supervision of Rick Flag Sr.

Creature Commandos will star Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Viola Davis once again as Waller, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and the Weasel, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as Bride of Frankenstein, Maria Baklova as Ilana Rostovic, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky.

Ahead of the show's debut in December, you can take a look at the teaser trailer below.