Creature Commandos adds Witcher star to its cast

James Gunn is certainly keeping himself busy these days, as not only is he working on Superman: Legacy and Peacemaker Season 2 where live-action is concerned, but he's also creating a new animated series called Creature Commandos.

The series has just added another big star to its cast in Anya Chalotra. As confirmed by Gunn himself over on Threads, The Witcher star will be playing the Wonder Woman villain Circe in the show. Anya Chalotra is currently best known for playing Yennefer of Vengeberg in the Netflix series The Witcher, which is preparing for its fourth season.

It's likely that Chalotra will be able to bring in a lot of experience from her time as Yennefer to the role of Circe. It seems like the Greek sorceress is similar to Yennefer in some ways, and will just be a bit more of an evil version of the character.

Do you think this is a good casting choice?