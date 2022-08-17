Creator: Squid Games are taking place in other parts of the world as well

HQ

Squid Game became a world phenomenon and broke most important Netflix record in no time. Everyone (plus their friends and family) wanted to to follow the Korean games, but as it turns out, we could get to see Squid Games taking place in other countries as well in the future.

Speaking to Deadline, the creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk says he prepared for this from the start:

"I wrote the script in a way to hint that the Squid Game was happening in other parts of the world. As you can see from the conversations that the VIPs are having, they say the Korean game this year is spectacular, which means that there are other games as well. So this was also intended, because I thought that if the show did well, I wanted to expand the universe further, so that other countries could have their own version of the Squid Game."

Would you like to see Squid Games taking place in the US, in Europe or somewhere else in the future, or would you rather want the show to stay focused on Korea?