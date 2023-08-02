Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Creator of the hand in Talk to Me resigned after "uncomfortable experience" the night before

Co-director Michael Philippou: "Something happened that night... But they quit, and we felt bad, and we apologized."

The upcoming horror film Talk to Me is written and directed by twin brothers who have previously made horror sketches on YouTube, and in a recent interview with Yahoo, they tell us that the guy who built the hand for the film quit long before the film was finished because he had an "uncomfortable experience" with the hand and thought the film itself was too creepy.

Directors Michael & Danny Philippou:

"It was weird. The person that made the hand, that worked on the hand, they quit after they delivered it. Apparently they had an uncomfortable experience with it the night before... Something happened that night... But they quit, and we felt bad, and we apologized."

Smart PR or true words, what do you think?

