Creator of popular H2M mod believes it could have tampered with Black Ops 6 sales

If you're not familiar with the story and tragedy of H2M, essentially it was a mod created by Call of Duty fans that would restore a faithful version of the 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to the Modern Warfare Remaster of 2019.

As we reported, the mod was shut down by a cease and desist from Activision just a day before launch. In a new YouTube video from creator Watchful Wolf, the modder outlines his reasons why he thinks it was shut down.

Essentially, he believes Activision feared H2M would interfere with Black Ops 6's sales. The mod was incredibly popular as mentioned, and it would have driven players on PC to play an old game rather than forking out the cash for a new one. Whether that would have actually impacted sales or if it would have just given nostalgic fans a new way to enjoy Modern Warfare 2, we can't say.