Creator of Moss to reveal gameplay for its next game later this month

Polyarc, the developer who brought to life both Moss and Moss: Book II, has announced that it will be fully revealing gameplay for its next upcoming game later this month.

The title, known as Glassbreaker: Champions of Moss, is said to be a virtual reality title that is also a competitive multiplayer game. There's no clue as to how the gameplay will be offered or how the competitive nature will work, but we are told to look toward a showcase on August 29th, when we'll get to see the upcoming title in further depth.

The Showcase promises a trailer, developer talks, and gameplay, with all of this planned for 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST on August 29, 2023. You can catch the show live here.

Whenever Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss does debut, expect it to arrive on at least Meta VR headsets.