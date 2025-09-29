Creator of AI actress responds following backlash over agency interest

HQ

You might not be familiar with the name Tilly Norwood. "Is that even a real person?" you ask. No, it isn't. Tilly is the creation of AI production company Particle 6, helmed by actress, comedian, and CEO Eline Van der Velden.

Over the weekend, it was reported that multiple Hollywood talent agencies were interested in signing Tilly Norwood. Now, as per Deadline, her creator has responded to the backlash those reports garnered.

"To those who have expressed anger over the creation of my AI character, Tilly Norwood, she is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work - a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity," Van der Velden said.

"I see AI not as a replacement for people, but as a new tool, a new paintbrush. Just as animation, puppetry, or CGI opened fresh possibilities without taking away from live acting, AI offers another way to imagine and build stories. I'm an actor myself, and nothing - certainly not an AI character - can take away the craft or joy of human performance."

This is an ad:

While Van der Velden might make her argument clear, it's unlikely to sway the anti-AI crowd. As AI tries to encroach into Hollywood and other media, plenty of creators aren't convinced it can do as good of a job as a human, and worry for the future as big companies try to cut costs with AI.