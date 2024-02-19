Creative Assembly reveals new Legendary Heroes, units, and more coming to Total War: Warhammer III

HQ

Creative Assembly has been taking a lot of flak from fans for its recent Total War: Warhammer III DLCs, with players pointing out that the content doesn't feel worth the price of entry anymore. CA has since stepped in to provide three blogs outlining the new content coming in patch 4.2 for Shadows of Change.

Kislev and Cathay get two new legendary heroes, in the Golden Knight and Sayang, the Sentinel of the Sky respectively. The Golden Knight is a bodyguard of the Ice Queen, and Sayang is a massive construct with a huge bow, basically like a walking piece of artillery. Tzeentch is also getting a new melee-focused hero in the Exalted Hero of Tzeentch. This three-headed weirdo hopefully will give your army more of a chance when the enemy closes in.

There are also new lords coming to each of the three factions focused on in Shadows of Change, and there's a massive update to the magic system, specifically in the Lore of Hags. In short, among the flying lions and wryms made of ice, there's a lot of new stuff here, and you can check out each of the blogs outlining what's coming here, here, and here.