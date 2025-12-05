Creative Assembly promises new Total War game reveal at The Game Awards

HQ

As part of the 25th Anniversary Showcase for Total War, developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega had plenty to reveal about the beloved grand strategy franchise.

During the event, we got to meet a new expansion for Total War: Warhammer III, which is regarded as Lords of the End Times, with this launching sometime in the summer of 2026. Beyond this, Total War: Medieval III was revealed to the world, with this regarded as the "definitive Total War sandbox set with the Medieval world", a project that aims to combine "meticulous historical authenticity with unprecedented player agency," a complete "rebirth of historical Total War" as the developer phrases it.

While you can see the trailers for both of these games below, this isn't all that the British strategy (and Alien: Isolation developer) experts have in the pipeline.

On top of working on the Alien: Isolation follow-up, we have been told to expect another Total War reveal at The Game Awards next week, in the early hours of December 12 for those in the UK and Europe. We're not told much else as to what to expect, but there are rumours of a Star Wars Total War game being in the works, so perhaps this is something we'll meet at the Geoff Keighley-hosted show.

