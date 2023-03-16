Creative Assembly opens new studio in the UK

HQ

Creative Assembly, best known for its work on the Total War series, Alien: Isolation, and the upcoming looter shooter Hyenas, has opened up a new studio in Newcastle, England.

This is the developer's third location, alongside its headquarters in Sussex, England, and its studio in Sofia, Bulgaria. Both the Sussex and Newcastle studio are working on an unannounced project at the moment. Details are incredibly sparse on this project but Creative Assembly promises to give players an unforgettable experience.

Creative Assembly North is being helmed by Giselle Stewart, who has joined the company as studio director while also being a visiting professor at Newcastle University. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Creative Assembly's new project soon, and see what the new studio has been working on.