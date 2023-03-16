Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Creative Assembly opens new studio in the UK

Creative Assembly North is set to recruit over 100 developers in the coming years.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Creative Assembly, best known for its work on the Total War series, Alien: Isolation, and the upcoming looter shooter Hyenas, has opened up a new studio in Newcastle, England.

This is the developer's third location, alongside its headquarters in Sussex, England, and its studio in Sofia, Bulgaria. Both the Sussex and Newcastle studio are working on an unannounced project at the moment. Details are incredibly sparse on this project but Creative Assembly promises to give players an unforgettable experience.

Creative Assembly North is being helmed by Giselle Stewart, who has joined the company as studio director while also being a visiting professor at Newcastle University. Hopefully, we'll hear more about Creative Assembly's new project soon, and see what the new studio has been working on.

Creative Assembly opens new studio in the UK


Loading next content