Creative Assembly is making a new sci-fi adventure

Even though Creative Assembly is mainly known for their brilliant strategy games, a lot of us think that Alien: Isolation is the studio's best game yet. And now the same team is preparing for a new sci-fi adventure, although without Xenomorphs.

This is revealed in the latest issue of Edge Magazine, in which creative director Alistair Hope says the studio is working on a "as-yet-unnamed science-fiction FPS", which he claims "drive for attention to detail and authenticity". Authenticity to what, you might ask, and it doesn't get less cryptic when he adds that the team commits to "understanding the source material".

One thing is for certain though, and that is that the game is a brand new IP, as explained by chief product officer Rob Bartholomew:

"It's our new IP, and it's a world that we're creating, and of course we're wringing our hands over it and we really want to get that right. We want to understand what authenticity in a blue ocean or an open sky looks like, when you've got a blank page in front of you."

Hopefully, we won't have to wait unreasonably long before we get to know more, as this game has probably been under development for quite some time already, considering that the studio now willingly talks about it.